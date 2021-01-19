AmericasOffshoreTankers

Teekay sends FPSO to scrap

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 19, 2021
Teekay

Teekay has awarded a contract to Modern American Recycling Services (M.A.R.S.) Europe for the dismantling and recycling of its 1997-built  Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

The FPSO, which ceased operation in the North Sea last year, is expected to arrive at M.A.R.S. Europe’s facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark before the end of the first quarter.

“Over the past few months we have undertaken a competitive tender process to select a green recycling yard that complies with all UK/EU regulations as well as our own vessel recycling policies to minimize health, safety, and environmental risks throughout the recycling process,” Teekay said.

“We are glad that Teekay is choosing to retire and recycle the Petrojarl Banff FPSO in an environmentally friendly manner, at our approved EU Green facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, contributing to stimulate the growth of the circular economy,” M.A.R.S. Europe added.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

