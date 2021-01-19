Teekay sends FPSO to scrap

Teekay has awarded a contract to Modern American Recycling Services (M.A.R.S.) Europe for the dismantling and recycling of its 1997-built Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

The FPSO, which ceased operation in the North Sea last year, is expected to arrive at M.A.R.S. Europe’s facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark before the end of the first quarter.

“Over the past few months we have undertaken a competitive tender process to select a green recycling yard that complies with all UK/EU regulations as well as our own vessel recycling policies to minimize health, safety, and environmental risks throughout the recycling process,” Teekay said.

“We are glad that Teekay is choosing to retire and recycle the Petrojarl Banff FPSO in an environmentally friendly manner, at our approved EU Green facility in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark, contributing to stimulate the growth of the circular economy,” M.A.R.S. Europe added.