Terntank orders up to four methanol-ready and wind-assisted battery hybrid tankers

Tanker operator Terntank has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou for the construction of up to four battery hybrid 15,000 dwt ships that will be methanol-ready and sport wind-assisted propulsion.

The firm two newbuilds, also powered by gasoil and biofuels, have been designed by Kongsberg and are set to deliver in spring 2025. The ships will carry chemicals, oil products, and biofuels and be equipped for shore power.

“With these methanol and wind assistance-ready vessels, we take a big step forward in our journey as the forerunner in environmentally efficient and safe shipping,” said Terntank co-owner Tryggve Möller.

The vessels will be developed from the experience of the previous six Avic series, with additional improvements to reduce environmental impacts. In addition to the 40% CO2 reductions, the wind assistance is expected to further reduce the emissions by 8%, while with methanol’s low-carbon and potential in decarbonisation, Terntank said it would “accelerate its pathway to net zero”.

“The design results in an EEDI between 16% and 40% below the 2025 Phase III requirements,” the company established on the Swedish island of Donsö, which now operates from Skagen in Denmark, said in a release.