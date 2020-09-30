Splash Extra

The numbers don’t stack up, but enjoy the moment

Why are all dry bulk sectors suddenly profitable? Splash Extra admits to being a tad perplexed

It simply does not add up. Then again, we couldn’t care less. Spot earnings for all sizes of bulkers are profitable by the end of September. Daily average capesize freight rates stood at $22,841 per day at the start of this week and handysizes are making in excess of $10,000 per day. What’s not to like? Take a break for once – lean back and enjoy it. Be complacent for a while.

Still, bear in mind that old saying that if something is too good to be true – it probably is. At Splash Extra, we...

