The students who beat the cape markets

When Splash carried news on Friday that a pair of Norwegian students had developed machine learning algorithms that had beaten the cape markets, the story spread like wildfire, read by more than 100,000 people and counting. Here was quantifiable evidence that machines can replicate - and improve upon - human behaviour in an area of shipping that has always been so centred around human judgement and the industry’s famous love for gut feeling decisions.
For their master thesis two students at ...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.