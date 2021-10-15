EuropeOffshore

TotalEnergies takes option on Maersk drillship for record-breaking well off Angola

TotalEnergies has exercised an option for the 2014-built seventh-generation drillship Maersk Voyager to drill the ultra-deepwater exploration well in Angola. The Ondjaba-1 well in Angola’s Block 48 will be drilled to a new world record at a water depth of 3,628 m.

The extension is for 54 days, keeping the rig contracted until February 2022. The work on Ondjaba-1 commenced in October 2021, after which the rig is scheduled to move to Namibia. TotalEnergies has one one-well option remaining on the contract.

“We’re thrilled to be able to confirm that we indeed will be drilling for a new world record. Ondjaba-1 was part of Maersk Voyager’s original contract in Angola, but the rig’s drilling programme has undergone several changes due to the unprecedented circumstances the world has faced since early 2020,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.

The current world record of 3,400 m is held by the drillship Maersk Venturer set offshore Uruguay in 2016.

