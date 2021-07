Offshore driller Transocean has been awarded two contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico worth a total of $55.5m.

Deepwater Conqueror has been given a one-well contract with a major operator, for a period of around 85 days and worth $28.5m.

Deepwater Asgard was also awarded a one-well contract, for a period of around 90 days and worth $27m. The contract includes $40,000 per day for managed pressure drilling services.

Both contracts are scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2022.