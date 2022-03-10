Tsuneishi Shipbuilding enters LPG carrier construction

Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has entered into a new field of constructiuon, winning its first orders for LPG carriers.

An unspecified Japanese owner has ordered four small LPG carriers which will be built at Tsuneishi’s Hiroshima yard for delivery starting in 2023. The ships are 99 m long with a 5,000 cu m carrying capacity.

Mitsui E & S Shipbuilding has helped Tsuneishi in the design of the gas carrier’s cargo tanks.

While Tsuneishi has not revealed which owner has put pen to paper for these newbuilds, there is strong speculation it could be Kambara Kisen, the shipowning sister firm of the shipbuilder.