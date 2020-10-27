EuropeTankers

Tufton Oceanic seals second vessel acquisition this month

October 27, 2020
UK-based Tufton Oceanic Assets has announced the acquisition of a handysize bulk carrier for $10.6m.

The vessel has been chartered to an unnamed maritime transport company for 10 to 13 months. 

Tufton bought a pair of product tankers earlier this month, and said its investment manager continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities across a range of the company’s target sectors.

According to VesselsValue, Tufton Oceanic owns a fleet of 53 vessels made up of 13 bulkers, 21 boxships, 17 tankers and two LPG carriers.

