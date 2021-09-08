Two more companies enter the Asia – Europe tradelane

Two more entrants into the highly profitable Asia – Europe box tradelane have been spotted by Alphaliner.

Italian forwarding company RifLine has fixed two 1,100 to 1,200 teu ships for a new direct connection between Asia and Civitavecchia near Rome. The company has yet to reply to questions sent by Splash earlier following a report carried by European title Shipping Italy last month.

Elsewhere, EShipping Gateway from China is now offering several sailings from Asia to North Europe using ships in the 2,500 teu range. EShipping Gateways is a joint venture between OOCL Logistics and JD Logistics, part of the e-commerce retailer JD.com.