UK department store John Lewis charters boxships

John Lewis, a well known department store on the British high street, has become the latest large retailer to go public on its ship chartering plans amid this year’s extreme container crunch.

The chairman of John Lewis Partnership, which oversees the brands John Lewis and supermarket chain Waitrose, told London’s Evening Standard yesterday that as part of wider plans to ensure its shops are stocked for Christmas the decision has been taken to charter in some ships.

The company, via a freight forwarding partner it works with, has lined up a number of ships, chairman Sharon White said with out giving specific details.

“We are going very hard and really fast to make sure Christmas gets saved for our customers,” White told the Evening Standard.

Many other big retail names including Walmart, Ikea and Home Depot have done similar chartering moves in recent months as retail outlets struggle to get their goods ready for Christmas.

Ed Desmond, the executive vice president of the Toy Association in the US, warned the American public on Wednesday to get their Christmas shopping done early this year.

“Get out and buy toys now. If you see toys you think the kids are going to want for Christmas, pick them up now and tuck them away to make sure you have them. Right now, stores have a pretty healthy supply. We just don’t know what’s going to happen when we get down the road closer to Christmas,” the toy executive warned.

John Lewis is very well known in the UK for its annual Christmas television adverts.