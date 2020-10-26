EuropeOperations

UK special forces storm Navios tanker after suspected hijacking

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 26, 2020
Viktor Blt / MarineTraffic

UK special forces arrested seven stowaways onboard 2011-built 75,000 dwt LR tanker Nave Andromeda near the Isle of Wight for suspected hijacking activities.

According to the UK’s defence ministry, the special forces boarded the vessel after receiving a distress signal from the vessel, after an incident which saw all 22 crew members escape to the ship’s citadel.

The seven stowaways are said to have become violent and threatened to hijack the ship after being found hiding on the tanker.

The vessel, operated by Greek company Navios, was sailing from Lagos in Nigeria to Fawley oil refinery in Southamption.

Local police have started investigations into the incident.

  INTERTENKO would starve to death before pay for private protection at loading ports. These incidents will be more and more frequent

