Uniper takes Diana Shipping post-panamax on another charter

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities for 2013-built post-panamax bulker Phaidra .

The new charter commenced last week in direct continuation of the previous charter. Uniper has taken the vessel for 11 to 14 months at a rate of $9,400 per day, having previously been paying $10,800 per day.

The charter will generate around $3.1m of revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

In April, Diana fixed 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso to Uniper at $8,250 per day after an initial 45-day period where the rate was $4,750 per day.