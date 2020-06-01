Uniper takes Diana Shipping post-panamax on another charter

June 2nd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Greek dry bulk owner Diana Shipping has entered into a new time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities for 2013-built post-panamax bulker Phaidra.

The new charter commenced last week in direct continuation of the previous charter. Uniper has taken the vessel for 11 to 14 months at a rate of $9,400 per day, having previously been paying $10,800 per day.

The charter will generate around $3.1m of revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

In April, Diana fixed 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso to Uniper at $8,250 per day after an initial 45-day period where the rate was $4,750 per day.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

