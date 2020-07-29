Splash Extra

US monitoring collusion claims over blanked sailings

The Department of Justice in Washington DC is keeping an eye on how liners have remained profitable this year

Splash Splash July 29, 2020
0 5 1 minute read

Authorities in the US are looking at opening another investigation into liner companies over perceived collusion activities seen amid the record amount of blanked sailings carried out this year to stay profitable. 

Sources at the Department of Justice in Washington DC told Splash Extra that no official investigation has been launched yet, but the department’s antitrust division has been monitoring how containerlines in the three main east-west alliances have squeezed capacity to prop ...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Back to top button
Close
Close