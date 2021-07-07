Valaris awarded drillship contract with BP off Mauritania and Senegal

Offshore driller Valaris has been awarded a four-well contract with BP offshore Mauritania and Senegal for the 2014-built drillship Valaris DS-12 .

The contract is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 285 days.

Financial details were not disclosed. Analysts at Bassoe report BP is paying $200,000 per day.

The drillship has been operating for BP on several contracts since 2019. It will carry out another contract for the UK supermajor in Angola from September this year.

Valaris DS-12 has also been recently booked by TotalEnergies for operations offshore Ivory Coast, expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021.