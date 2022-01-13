Van Oord offloads Dutch offshore wind farm stake

Marine construction firm Van Oord has sold its 10% share in Blauwwind consortium that built and is now operating Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea to renewable energy asset manager Luxcara.

The Borssele III & IV wind farm is comprised of 77 – 9.5 MW turbines, with a total installed capacity of 731.5MW, enough to power some 825,000 households.

Van Oord was responsible for the balance of plant works, consisting of the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations and inter-array cables. Construction started in the second half of 2019 and Van Oord completed the installation of the 77 foundations in six months and turbine installation in November 2020.

“As the wind farm is now fully operational, Van Oord chose to divest to recycle capital for future projects, the company said in a press release. Financial details have not been disclosed.