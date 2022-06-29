Van Oord sells Dutch offshore wind farm stake

Dutch marine construction firm Van Oord, as part of a consortium of sellers, has offloaded its share in the Borssele V offshore wind farm to renewables investor Octopus Energy Generation for an undisclosed sum.

Van Oord said its decision to sell its interest in the Borssele V wind farm is in line with its strategy of recycling capital for future projects once its financial support is no longer required. The same strategy was recently applied to Borssele III and IV.

The 19 MW Borssele V consists of two large Vestas wind turbines located in the 1.5 GW Borssele wind farm cluster in the Dutch North Sea. The wind farm is operated by Eneco, with the Dutch green energy company Vandebron as the offtaker.

The Borssele V has been operational since 2021 and features the world’s first submerged slip joint, a new method for securing turbine foundations, as well as technologies that promote marine biodiversity around wind turbines. The wind farm creates enough energy to power 25,000 homes a year, offsetting 16,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.