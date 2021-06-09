BunkeringEurope

Vitol Bunkers rolls out carbon offset offering

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 9, 2021
Vitol Bunkers

Vitol Bunkers, a recently-established unit of commodity trading giant Vitol, said on Wednesday it will offer carbon offsets to its customers.

Vitol Bunkers customers will be offered the opportunity to cancel emissions associated with any given cargo through the overlay of Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs).

The company said the VERs will conform to the highest international standards and will be sourced from its existing portfolio and the wider market and emissions will be calculated using IMO and EU guidelines.

“Shipowners are keen to be part of the climate solution. Offsetting will be key to enhancing the sector’s environmental performance,” said Chris Young, global account manager for Vitol Bunkers.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

