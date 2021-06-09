Vitol Bunkers rolls out carbon offset offering

Vitol Bunkers, a recently-established unit of commodity trading giant Vitol, said on Wednesday it will offer carbon offsets to its customers.

Vitol Bunkers customers will be offered the opportunity to cancel emissions associated with any given cargo through the overlay of Verified Emissions Reductions (VERs).

The company said the VERs will conform to the highest international standards and will be sourced from its existing portfolio and the wider market and emissions will be calculated using IMO and EU guidelines.

“Shipowners are keen to be part of the climate solution. Offsetting will be key to enhancing the sector’s environmental performance,” said Chris Young, global account manager for Vitol Bunkers.