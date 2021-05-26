BunkeringEurope

Vitol moves into bunkering sector

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 26, 2021
Commodity trading giant Vitol has launched a global bunkering service, Vitol Bunkers.

“Vitol has for decades been a leading global trader in bunker fuels. Today, we are excited to be extending our services and we look forward to delivering the highest quality marine fuels to new and existing customers, across key locations,” commented Vitol global bunkering account manager Chris Young.

Vitol charters 6,650 ship voyages a year and has over 250 vessels at sea transporting its cargoes at any one time.

Vitol manages its own fleet of vessels through its Latvian-based technical management company, LSC, as well as through a Singapore-flagged fleet offering barging services.

