Wake Media’s Steve Parks dies

June 8th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

Steve Parks, a 22-year veteran of the maritime media world, died of a heart attack yesterday aged just 45. 

One of the smartest users of technology to deliver results in shipping marketing, Parks’s career saw him move from advertising sales to create Wake Media six years ago, a company that expanded rapidly and has clients such as Wartsila, Chevron, Lukoil, ABB and Alfa Laval on its books. 

“This morning we are together at Wake assembling a plan to ensure as far as possible that we can ensure that the business is prepared to maintain the support that our clients require. That is exactly what Steve would have wanted and expected from us,” Kami Paulson, the PR company’s head of communications, wrote in an email today. 

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

