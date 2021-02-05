EuropeOperations

Wallenius Wilhelmsen pays $18m fine and closes Australia car carrier investigation

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 5, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced that the Federal Court of Australia has issued a fine of A$24m ($18.2m) to the company in a criminal cartel case initiated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in 2015.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has accepted the ruling which marks the closure of the investigation.

The company entered a guilty plea in the Federal Court to criminal cartel conduct in Australia in June last year.

“When the investigations into the car carrying industry began in 2015, Wallenius Wilhelmsen immediately took action to strengthen the organisation, policies, processes, and training to ensure full compliance with competition law. Such efforts will continue to ensure the highest ethical standards are met,” the company said in a release.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 5, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button