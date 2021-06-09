Wan Hai to launch new service to US east coast

Taiwan-based Wan Hai Lines, best known for its intra-Asia activities, is expanding its network by launching a new weekly service between Asia and the east coast of the US branded as AA7.

The service will be operated by 10 container vessels with a capacity of 2,800 tea to 4,000 teu.

The route of the new service is as follows: Taipei – Xiamen – Shekou – Caimep – New York – Savannah – Taipei

The first voyage is scheduled to commence from Taipei on June 18.

Wan Hai currently operates a fleet of 83 owned and 62 chartered vessels. At the end of May the company signed a contract with Samsung Heavy Industries for four 13,100 teu container vessels, with delivery scheduled to start during the second quarter of 2023.