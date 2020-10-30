Wartsila moves into wind propulsion with Anemoi partnership

Finnish maritime technology group Wartsila has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), tied to a license and cooperation agreement, with UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies for the future sales and servicing of rotor sail solutions to the shipping industry.

“Our patented designs overcome operational constraints such as air draft and cargo handling, making the technology suitable for the majority of shipping sectors. As the industry focuses on emission reduction targets and energy saving, we are collaborating with Wartsila to strengthen our offering and facilitate the global uptake of our Rotor Sails by offering clients a full end-to-end solution including sales, supply and lifecycle support,” said Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies.

Wartsila believes that the rotor sails, which harness the renewable power of the wind to propel ships, will deliver significant fuel and emission savings, and the collaboration will enable the adoption of wind assisted solutions for most marine vessel types with the immediate focus likely to be on dry and wet bulk vessels.

Under the MoU, Wartsila will fully integrate Anemoi Marine Technologies’ rotor sails within its propulsion business and will promote the solution for both newbuild projects and for retrofitting to existing ships.

“Wartsila is committed to fully supporting its customers by reducing their operating costs and reducing the environmental impact of their operations. This agreement further enhances our ability to meet this commitment, and we look forward to working closely with Anemoi Marine Technologies to realise the potential of this technology,” said Bernd Bertram, vice president, propulsion, Wärtsilä Marine Power.