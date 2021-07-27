Splash Extra

‘We remain too often behind an opaque veil’

Carleen Lyden Walker on shipping’s momentous changes afoot and the need to be more transparent

Photo of Splash SplashJuly 28, 2021
0 9 2 minutes read

“We have never experienced such a period of complete change in our industry,” exclaims a clearly excited Carleen Lyden Walker, self-titled chief evolution officer at American ship tech event SHIPPINGInsight, in conversation with Splash Extra.

Lyden Walker, who runs her own PR firm from Connecticut and is also an IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador, is a shipping nut, an enthusiast who loves the sector and is determined to paint it in a better light.

She grew up on an island in Michigan whe...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashJuly 28, 2021
0 9 2 minutes read
Back to top button