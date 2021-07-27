‘We remain too often behind an opaque veil’

“We have never experienced such a period of complete change in our industry,” exclaims a clearly excited Carleen Lyden Walker, self-titled chief evolution officer at American ship tech event SHIPPINGInsight, in conversation with Splash Extra.

Lyden Walker, who runs her own PR firm from Connecticut and is also an IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador, is a shipping nut, an enthusiast who loves the sector and is determined to paint it in a better light.

She grew up on an island in Michigan whe...