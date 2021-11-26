Greater China

Wellington Koo elected HKSOA chairman

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 26, 2021
Wellington Koo, executive director at Valles Steamship, has been elected the new chairman of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA), replacing Anglo-Eastern’s Bjorn Hojgaard who has completed his two-year term at the shipping body.

Angad Banga, of The Caravel Group, was elected deputy chairman this week, likely meaning he will become chairman in 2023.

Speaking with Splash for a recently published magazine looking at Hong Kong shipping, Koo, the fourth generation at the helm of privately held Valles, said the key to ensure the southern Chinese city continues to grow as a maritime hub was to entice all strands of the industry to set up there.

Koo conceded that the commercial principals, such as shipowners, managers and traders, are the most important group to try to woo back to Hong Kong.

“They are the drivers of the maritime industry and generate business for the service companies. If more of these principals are attracted to Hong Kong, related service providers, such as brokers, insurance companies and maritime law firms, will follow,” Koo said.

