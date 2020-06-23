What if China really punishes Australia

What a magnificent change of fortunes for the haunted capesize sector. It’s happening just as the VLOC Stellar Banner in the most illustrious way shows us how well Vale’s logistical operations perform. Her scuttling could equally likely illustrate how well Brazil’s president Bolsonaro is handling the Covid-19 outbreak.

Being bold when it comes to dealing with China never pays off. You can ask anyone of China’s main trading partners about that

In an era of Big Data, Splash Extra is cer...