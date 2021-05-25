Where is the tanker floor?

While freight rates are not firmly stuck at rock bottom, the lack of cargoes is a stressful element to every tanker owner these days, especially if you entered the market within the past two years as it has been anything but a steady ride.

Using the current hiatus in cargo flows, wondering about more basic elements of the business often proves useful to those who find the time.

Why is it that only few oil product tanker owners have found it worthwhile to install a scrubber? Why is it that ‘LNG-ready’ is a more popular option? Could the current orderbook and recent orderings reveal a changed position amongst owners? No, seems to be answer. Out of 168 product tankers, eight are ‘methanol-ready’ (100% MR), 17 are scrubber-fitted (60% MR, 35% LR2), 24 are LNG-ready (75% of which are LR2), while 149 have an electronic engine. Only two of the highlighted ‘alternatives’ here were ordered in 2021. Perhaps greenwashing your ESG-profile can be put down as being so last year.

40% into the year, Splash Extra notes that the steady delivery pace of crude oil tankers. With the majority of 2021-newbuilt tonnage already on the water it is heading for the second-lowest fleet growth in seven years.

Meanwhile, the demolition of oil product tanker tonnage impacts the fleet development to such an extent that 2021 may see the lowest fleet growth level since the year 2000.

How low can you go?

It is quite popular these days to ignore the low base of last year when making comparisons. This goes for economic activity as it does for freight rates even though such a deceiving move fails to be anything but clickbait. For oil tanker freight rates, what is a relevant comparison to Splash Extra is going back to assess the present market with the development over the past seven years.

Suddenly, it appears that the markets can go lower. In every year from 2016 to 2020, there were moments when it was worse – and some of those moments were lengthy. In short, this may help us to understand why scrapping volumes are not heading toward the moon, as some banking analysts have claimed they would do for a long time now. It may also help to understand why the secondhand market is alive and kicking.

Ordering of VLCCs for delivery in 2022 and 2023 has been consistent over the past year. What are they seeing that others do not? A long-term charter deal and Chinese leasing capital to finance the gamble is the answer.

Net Zero by 2050

Is the title of the Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector – IEA’s just published landmark project that will guide the agency going forward. The pathway has no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply projects. For oil tankers it could spell out an outright disaster as net zero by 2050 would see oil demand decline by 75%.

At present the world is not heading for net zero by 2050; more along the lines of a decline to 90m barrels per day in the early 2030s and to 80m barrels per day in 2050 if the announced national pledges are achieved in full and on time. If they are not, then the STEPS scenario will deliver 15% more oil demand in 2050. These represent monstrous differences between the scenarios.