Who should shipowners vote for?

With just six days to go the US election is into the home straight. The fractious campaign will culminate on November 3 with either the incumbent, Donald Trump, given another four years in the White House or challenger Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the world’s largest economy.

Occupants of the White House historically have had little effect on the fortunes of shipowners. However, the first term of the Trump administration has been so extraordinary and divisive that the shippi...