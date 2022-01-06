Winning in for a Japanese newcastlemax

It’s full speed ahead in bulk S&P market with a string of old-timers back in the market, pushing up activity.

Sources tell Splash that Chinese conglomerate Winning International Group and its shipowning arm are back in the secondhand market, adding a ship in its favourite segment. Broking sources link the Singapore-headquartered cape player to the purchase of the 229,200 dwt Namura-built newcastlemax, Sakura . The 11-year-old ship has been sold by Japanese bulker owner Kitaura Kaiun for around $22m.

Winning’s West Africa to China trade has been booming for a number of years with the Winning fleet now counting 39 vessels comprising 38 capesizes and one post-panamax.