Tony Tung-founded Winson Group has added its biggest ship to date. Splash understands that shipowning arm Winson Oil has added the 111,920 dwt Americas Spirit from Teekay for $11.7 m.

This is Winson’s second move in the secondhand market in as many months.

In September Winson Oil sold a 2009-built MR tanker, named Angel No 5, to Greek outfit IMS for just under $12m.