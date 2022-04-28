World Marine Offshore books Norwegian CTVs for Ørsted contract

Danish crew transfer vessel operator World Marine Offshore (WMO) has placed an order at Norwegian shipbuilder Umoe Mandal for the construction of two crew transfer vessels (CTVs), and bareboat chartered a similar pair from Umoe Group, with three of the four vessels set to go on contract with Ørsted.

The two newbuild vessels, dubbed Wavecraft, will deliver in 2023 and enter service for Ørsted on wind farms located on the UK’s east coast.

“Our Wavecraft vessels are unique as they are heave compensated and probably the most efficient crew transfer vessels in the world. They can transfer personnel in wave heights up to 2.5 m and are capable of 40-45 knots service speed. World Marine Offshore (WMO) and Ørsted are the most experienced users of these air-cushioned catamarans. To receive further orders from the companies who are most familiar with this vessel type confirms their confidence in the vessels’ performance and quality,” said Tom Harald Svennevig, CEO of Umoe Mandal.

The third vessel for the Ørsted contract will be either the Umoe Firmus or Umoe Rapid. Both CTVs were built by Umoe Mandal and have been chartered in by WMO for four years.

World Marine Offshore operates and manages 11 ships. The company teamed up with Taiwanese dry bulk shipping operator U-Ming Marine Transport last year to set up an offshore wind joint venture in Taiwan.