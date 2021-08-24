World’s largest floating wind farm completed

The installation of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm, the 48MW Kincardine Offshore Wind, located 15 km off the southeast coast of Aberdeenshire, has been completed.

The wind farm is expected to generate up to 218GWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity requirements of 55,000 Scottish households.

The Kincardine floating offshore wind farm has been developed by a subsidiary of Pilot Offshore Renewables (POR), while Cobra Wind, a subsidiary of ACS Group, is responsible for the engineering design, supply, construction, and commissioning activities.

ABS class services also verified that the wind farm met full compliance with its Guide for Building and Classing Floating Offshore Wind Turbines, which covers all phases of the project including design, fabrication, transport and service inspections.