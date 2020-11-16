ContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Yang Ming appoints new general manager

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 16, 2020
0 73 Less than a minute

Taiwanese containerline Yang Ming Marine Transport has appointed Shu-Chin Du as the new general manager of the company.

Du has been working for Yang Ming for 28 years and previously he served as vice general manager and chief strategy officer at the company.

The general manager role of Yang Ming has been vacant for over nine months after former general manager Vincent Lin’s retirement.

At the end of September, Yang Ming appointed Cheng Cheng-Mount as its new chairman, replacing Bronson Hsieh who has retired.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 16, 2020
0 73 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button