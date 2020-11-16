Yang Ming appoints new general manager

Taiwanese containerline Yang Ming Marine Transport has appointed Shu-Chin Du as the new general manager of the company.

Du has been working for Yang Ming for 28 years and previously he served as vice general manager and chief strategy officer at the company.

The general manager role of Yang Ming has been vacant for over nine months after former general manager Vincent Lin’s retirement.

At the end of September, Yang Ming appointed Cheng Cheng-Mount as its new chairman, replacing Bronson Hsieh who has retired.