Yang Ming president retires

Yang Ming president retires

February 17th, 2020 Containers, Greater China, Operations 0 comments

Yang Ming Marine Transport has announced that its president Vincent Lin has retired.

Lin is a shipping veteran, having served 35 years in the industry and 25 years in Yang Ming. He was appointed as president of Yang Ming in 2016.

The successor to Lin has yet to be announced and the role will be temporarily taken by the company’s chairman Bronson Hsieh.

Yang Ming has reshuffled its management team recently with chief financial officer Dannis Lee and chief strategy officer Kun-Rong Pai stepping down from their positions.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.