Yang Ming president retires

Yang Ming Marine Transport has announced that its president Vincent Lin has retired.

Lin is a shipping veteran, having served 35 years in the industry and 25 years in Yang Ming. He was appointed as president of Yang Ming in 2016.

The successor to Lin has yet to be announced and the role will be temporarily taken by the company’s chairman Bronson Hsieh.

Yang Ming has reshuffled its management team recently with chief financial officer Dannis Lee and chief strategy officer Kun-Rong Pai stepping down from their positions.