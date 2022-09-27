‘You don’t find many actuaries becoming shipowners’

Sounds like a buying opportunity to me.” Thus spoke one shipping veteran of five decades when recently discussing an analyst’s prediction that the capesize bulker spot market may just meet operating costs until the end of 2025. Judging by the number of potential buyers who are expressing interest in the ships which are coming onto the sale and purchase market, it would appear that others share his upbeat view, and it’s not all doom and gloom amongst those who have been around for a while.

...