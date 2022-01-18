ZIM adds to its 7,000 teu charter spree

Israeli carrier ZIM has penned a deal with a shipping player affiliated with Idan Ofer’s Kenon Holdings to charter three new 7,000 teu liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel containerships.

The eight-year charter agreement is worth around $400m and will see the ships serve across ZIM’s various global-niche trades.

The vessels will be built at the South Korean shipyard, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, and should deliver during the first and second quarters of 2024. Earlier this week, Hyundai Samho’s parent, Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), said the shipyard would build three boxships worth around $351m for Asian owner.

Idan Ofer-controlled shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping is based in Singapore. Meanwhile, Kenon Holdings is ZIM’s largest shareholder, with approximately 26% of the company’s issued share capital.

Last year, ZIM sealed a deal with Atlas Corp subsidiary Seaspan to charter 15 LNG-powered 7,000 teu newbuilds in a deal worth more than $2.25bn.