ZIM branches out with new cyber security offering

Israeli carrier ZIM is branching out with a new revenue stream, debuting today ZKCyberStar, a cyber security consulting company created in partnership with Tel Aviv-based Konfidas.

The new company will provide bespoke cyber security solutions, guidance, methodology and training to the maritime industry and marks another milestone in the broadening of ZIM’s tech offerings to the shipping industry. “Multiple recent cyber attacks on the maritime industry have caused significant disruptions at great cost, raising awareness and highlighting the crucial importance of cyber security,” a release from ZIM stated today. ZIM is uniquely positioned to tackle cyber threats in our industry

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, commented: “ZIM is uniquely positioned to tackle cyber threats in our industry. In recent years, I was approached by global companies seeking advice regarding cyber threats, and I have decided to create ZKCyberStar to support and advise organisations in our industry, using our long-standing cooperative relationship with the top cyber security expert team of Konfidas.”

Ram Levi, Konfidas founder and CEO, said: “As we move towards heavily networked and increasingly automated systems, cyber security must be a top priority. Our unique partnership with ZIM, a global leader in container shipping, will enable ZKCyberStar to provide strong client-driven cybersecurity solutions with global expertise and implementation.”

Levi is a former secretary of the prime minister of Israel’s National Cyber Initiative Task Force.

Earlier this month ZIM detailed a new artificial intelligence-based screening software it has created to detect and identify incidents of misdeclared hazardous cargo, something it is keen to licence to its peers. It has also been leading the way in developing e-bills of lading for the shipping industry with ZIM president Glickman determined to make the carrier a digital leader among container carriers.

Glickman, who headed up utility Israel Electric before being appointed ZIM boss three years ago, described how he wants to make ZIM “a start up of the container shipping industry” in an earlier interview with Splash.

Israel is already home to one of the best known maritime cyber security consultants, Ra’anana-headquartered Naval Dome.

Among high profile cyber attacks in recent months, Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) was struck over the Easter weekend while Australia’s Toll Group has suffered not one, but two hacking incidents this year.

Speaking in the wake of his company suffering its second cyber attack in the space of just three months, Thomas Knudsen, group managing director at Toll, said this May cyber crime posed “an existential threat for organisations of all sizes, making it more important than ever for business, regulators and government to adopt a united effort in combatting the very real risk it presents the wider community”.