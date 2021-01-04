AmericasContainersFinance and InsuranceMiddle East

ZIM issues prospectus ahead of New York listing

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2021
0 722 Less than a minute
ZIM

Israeli carrier ZIM, which has been privately held since 2004, has filed a prospectus ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The first shipping IPO on Wall Street for years values ZIM at $1.5bn.

The company recently reported a record quarterly profit, and has said publicly it anticipates its Q4 results will be even better.

The IPO is targeted for the end of January and marks the fourth time the carrier has attempted to list over the past 17 years.

Outlining how he has transformed ZIM in recent years, Eli Glickman, the CEO of the carrier, starred on the cover of the most recent issue of Maritime CEO magazine, which is available to read here.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 4, 2021
0 722 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button