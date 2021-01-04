ZIM issues prospectus ahead of New York listing

Israeli carrier ZIM, which has been privately held since 2004, has filed a prospectus ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange. The first shipping IPO on Wall Street for years values ZIM at $1.5bn.

The company recently reported a record quarterly profit, and has said publicly it anticipates its Q4 results will be even better.

The IPO is targeted for the end of January and marks the fourth time the carrier has attempted to list over the past 17 years.

Outlining how he has transformed ZIM in recent years, Eli Glickman, the CEO of the carrier, starred on the cover of the most recent issue of Maritime CEO magazine, which is available to read here.