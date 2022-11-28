Finance and Insurance

10% general increase in P&I renewals across the board

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 57 1 minute read

Shipowners face another year of swelling insurance costs. North P&I Club is the latest club to come in with a 10% general increase announcement for 2023/24, with its merger partner Standard announcing the same 10% as has Skuld and the West of England. The news follows on from hefty rises – averaging 12.5% – announced this time last year.

Double-digit rises are far above a normal annual raise; typically a 5% increase would be considered a large call in years gone by.

In a release issued on Friday, North cited “swirling economic uncertainty and mounting inflationary pressures” for its decision to hike premiums by another 10%.

“We can only reasonably conclude that we are currently in the eye of the storm, with the traditional drivers of claims costs – rapidly rising inflation, commodity and shipping indices – all pointing to a more turbulent future,” commented James Tyrrell, chair of North.

Earlier this month the American Club was forced to call for a 30% supplementary call on its members, citing inflation and the lingering effects of covid. The American Club has also said it will ask members for an increase in premiums of “at least” 10%.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 28, 2022
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button