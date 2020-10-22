12 Captain’s Table finalists unveiled

The 12 names are in diverse sectors and hail from across the world.

Arcus Team, Digimoor, Trames, Sky Drones, Virtual Control, AR Challenges, Dan Compliance, Grey Wings, Forecastle, Cyber Owl, Chord X and Bunker Metric make up the 12 finalists.

Next week the 12 names will be whittled down to five finalists, with judges also set to be announced shortly.