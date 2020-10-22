12 Captain’s Table finalists unveiled
An initial line-up of 12 finalists have been revealed by the organisers of the Captain’s Table, one of shipping’s pre-eminent pitch competitions.
The 12 names are in diverse sectors and hail from across the world.
Arcus Team, Digimoor, Trames, Sky Drones, Virtual Control, AR Challenges, Dan Compliance, Grey Wings, Forecastle, Cyber Owl, Chord X and Bunker Metric make up the 12 finalists.
Next week the 12 names will be whittled down to five finalists, with judges also set to be announced shortly.
The final five will participate in a four-week mini-accelerator that focuses heavily on pitching and selling skills before appearing in the virtual finals on November 26.
The Captain’s Table was created last year by the Young Professionals in Shipping Network (Hong Kong). Co-founder Tabitha Logan commented: “The industry needs to collaborate to solve issues related to carbon emissions, cybersecurity and alternative fuels. As an independent program, we are agnostic to the individual needs of corporates, and can focus on real industry problems and finding good founders and startups.”