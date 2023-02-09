AmericasPorts and Logistics

$662m made available for American port development

Port of Long Beach

The US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has made $662m available for port infrastructure development this year.

“America’s ports play a central role in our supply chains,” said US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With today’s announcement, we are helping make our ports safer, more efficient, and more reliable—strengthening supply chains, reducing costs for the American people, and positioning us for economic success.”

Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods through ports and intermodal connections to ports. MARAD will also consider how projects address climate change and sustainability, equity, and workforce development objectives.

“This funding will support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve port and related freight infrastructure to meet the Nation’s freight transportation needs and ensure our port infrastructure can support future growth,” said maritime administrator Ann Phillips. “The program also includes a statutory set-aside for small ports to continue to improve and expand their capacity to move freight reliably and efficiently, support local and regional economies, and support supply chain improvement.”

