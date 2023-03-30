AfricaEuropePorts and Logistics

A.P. Moller Capital to acquire South African frozen logistics operator 

A.P. Moller Capital is buying Vector Logistics from South Africa’s RCL Foods.

“Vector Logistics is highly respected with a long track record in South Africa, and we are excited to contribute to its transformative vision for both the industry and the region. Vector Logistics’ reliable operations enable maintenance of the cold chain for food products, which increases shelf life and reduces food waste. We see a growth opportunity for Vector Logistics, and we believe that our experience and our network will help to drive this growth,” said Joe Nielsen, partner at A.P. Moller Capital.

A.P. Moller Capital is an affiliate of A.P. Moller Holding, established six years ago to manage stand-alone alternative investment funds focusing on infrastructure in growth markets. The asset manager manages over $1.5bn and has invested in 17 projects to date.

