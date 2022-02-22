AAL adds to methanol-ready multipurpose vessel orderbook

Singapore-based breakbulk and heavylift operator AAL has added two more multipurpose vessels to its newbuilding programme, lifting its orderbook to six 32,000 dwt units classified as the ‘Super B-Class’.

The order follows four ships which will be constructed at China’s Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard and feature three 350t heavy lift cranes, with a maximum lift capacity of 700t. These units are scheduled for delivery in 2024, and, according to AAL, will be fully compliant with forthcoming IMO CO2 emissions regulations.

The so-called Super B-Class will be dual-fuel and methanol ready. “The vessels will be NOx Tier III compatible with HPSCR, EEDI phase 3 compliancy, featuring a projected service speed of 14.5 knots. They will also feature modern ballast water treatment systems and innovative hull coating that delivers greater fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions,” AAL explained.

Five of the vessels will be named after major breakbulk ports: AAL Antwerp, AAL Hamburg, AAL Houston, AAL Dubai and AAL Dammam. The sixth vessel will be named AAL Limassol, in tribute to the town where AAL’s story first began in 1995.