Abu Dhabi Ports launches Safeen Feeders with Bengal Tiger Line

As part of its strategy to facilitate growing trade demands within the Gulf region, Abu Dhabi Ports has teamed up with Bengal Tiger Line (BTL) to create Safeen Feeders.

The new brand will introduce a new feeder service via through a vessel sharing agreement with BTL linking Abu Dhabi to nine ports serving the UAE, the broader Gulf region and Indian Sub-Continent.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “The launch of Safeen Feeders significantly strengthens our ability to enhance the competitiveness of our growing base of global customers, and helps our region meet international demands as a trade and logistics hub connecting east and west. With the addition of the new service, our shipping clients can expect efficient and cost-effective transhipment feeder solutions with ever-expanding regional and international reach and connectivity. These two elements are absolutely vital in today’s increasingly competitive international trade environment.”

Three BTL 2,700 teu ships will kick off a new 21-day rotation on June 27.

In the medium term, Abu Dhabi Ports and Bengal Tiger Line expect to expand the service to ports in the broader Gulf region. Over the long-term, the new company will explore further service opportunities at container terminals in the Red Sea and East Africa regions.

Neighbouring terminal operator DP World has also got in on the feeder act, buying Denmark’s Unifeeder a couple of years ago.