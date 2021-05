South Korean yard Dae Sun Shipbuilding has won contracts from Ace Tankers for four firm 33,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers, due for delivery from the second quarter of 2023. The deal comes with options for four more ships. No price has been revealed for the tankers.

Amsterdam-based Ace Tankers has a fleet of 40 chemical tankers. The company was created in 2008 out of the joint venture formerly known as Chem-Tankers.