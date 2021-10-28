AsiaPorts and Logistics

Adani quits Myanmar

Sam Chambers October 28, 2021
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer, has decided to exit the Myanmar market.

APSEZ announced it is ditching plans to develop Yangon International Terminal. The company has been facing allegations from the US that its dealings with the Southeast Asian nation contravene sanction regulations, something Adani has denied.

In February, a military coup fuelled by allegations of electoral fraud led to the removal and arrest of Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government leaders.

