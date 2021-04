Admiral adds to its ranks with boxship purchases

Admiral Container Lines, a carrier focusing on routes between Israel, Turkey and the Black Sea, has bought the 990 teu sister ships, Paola and Paava from Peter Doehle Schiffahrt, according to Alphaliner. The 2008-built ships were already on charter to Admiral.

The Paola is being renamed Admiral Sun and the Paava will become the Admiral Moon.

Admiral currently operates four ships on its network.