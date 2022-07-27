ContainersEurope

Africa Express Line orders large reefers

Africa Express Line (AEL), the British subsidiary of Marseilles-based Compagnie Fruitière, has ordered for four conventional reefer cargo vessels at Kitanihon Shipyard in Japan. Deliveries of the large 630,000 cu ft ships are expected to take place in 2024 and 2025 with no prices revealed. The ship design also allows for the carriage of 100 reefer containers on deck.

AEL operates two weekly liner services that link West Africa to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, according to Alphaliner.

