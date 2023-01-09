Aker Solutions and Drydocks World score Rosebank FPSO contract

Aker Solutions and Drydocks World-Dubai joint venture has won a contract worth up to NOK4bn ($401bn) from Altera Infrastructure for the complete upgrade of the Petrojarl Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) to be redeployed at Equinor’s Rosebank field development, offshore UK.

The upgrade will take place at the company’s yard in Dubai, UAE. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract is a combination of work with newbuild, demolition and life extension required for the FPSO to be kept on the field for 25 years without drydocking. The detailed design will be done in Norway by Aker Solutions in collaboration with Citec Norway, ABB and OneSubsea Processing.

The EPC work is planned to start up during the first half of 2023 and is scheduled to be completed at end-2025. The Petrojarl Knarr FPSO was transported to Aker Solutions yard at Stord (pictured) in August 2022 and will be stored there until the planned tow to Dubai during the second half of 2023.

Aker Solutions said it expects to book an order intake of around NOK2.5bn ($251m) related to this contract in the first quarter of 2023, pending final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

Rosebank oil and gas field is located about 130 km off the coast of the Shetland Islands in the UK, which has an estimated 300 million bbl of potentially recoverable reserves. Equinor acquired operatorship of Rosebank in 2019 and has since been working to optimise and mature a development solution for the field, originally discovered in 2004, together with partners Suncor and Ithaca Energy.