Al Seer Marine ups MR order tally at K Shipbuilding

Al Seer Marine, part of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), has booked two additional MR tankers for construction at South Korea’s K Shipbuilding.

The ships will be delivered in 2025, according to industry sources, and cost about $42.5m each. They will be dual fuel LNG-ready and are being designed to be potentially ready to adapt to new fuels such as ammonia and methanol.

The order follows four MR units worth $175m that will be built at Jinhae Shipyard and delivered before the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

ADX-listed Al Seer Marine has signalled a big expansion drive also recently placing orders for gas carriers in South Korea and Japan worth nearly $290m.