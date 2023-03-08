ShipyardsTankers

Al Seer Marine ups MR order tally at K Shipbuilding

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 8, 2023
0 2 Less than a minute
K Shipbuilding

Al Seer Marine, part of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), has booked two additional MR tankers for construction at South Korea’s K Shipbuilding.

The ships will be delivered in 2025, according to industry sources, and cost about $42.5m each. They will be dual fuel LNG-ready and are being designed to be potentially ready to adapt to new fuels such as ammonia and methanol.

The order follows four MR units worth $175m that will be built at Jinhae Shipyard and delivered before the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

ADX-listed Al Seer Marine has signalled a big expansion drive also recently placing orders for gas carriers in South Korea and Japan worth nearly $290m.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 8, 2023
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button