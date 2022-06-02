AmericasGreater ChinaOperations

Anglo-Eastern buys Cruise Management International

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2022
0 18 Less than a minute

Hong Kong’s Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, one of the world’s largest shipmanagers, is diversifying into a new sector, buying Cruise Management International (CMI).

The sale and purchase are expected to be finalised next month, following the standard due diligence. CMI will continue to be based in Miami. No price for the transaction has been revealed.

Anglo-Eastern, founded in 1974, has grown through both organic growth and sizeable acquisitions over the year, including the 2001 merger with Denholm Ship Management and the 2015 merger with Univan Group.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2022
0 18 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button