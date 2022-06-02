Anglo-Eastern buys Cruise Management International

Hong Kong’s Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, one of the world’s largest shipmanagers, is diversifying into a new sector, buying Cruise Management International (CMI).

The sale and purchase are expected to be finalised next month, following the standard due diligence. CMI will continue to be based in Miami. No price for the transaction has been revealed.

Anglo-Eastern, founded in 1974, has grown through both organic growth and sizeable acquisitions over the year, including the 2001 merger with Denholm Ship Management and the 2015 merger with Univan Group.